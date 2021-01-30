Sign up
Photo 2050
Red Shouldered Hawk With It's Catch!
It's sort of hard to see, but the hawk has a bug in it's claw on the right side. Think it was some sort of grasshopper. Whatever it was, it made a quick meal out of it and then off to hunt for another one.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5954
photos
170
followers
39
following
561% complete
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2098
1802
2099
2049
1803
2100
2050
1804
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th January 2021 2:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Anne Pancella
ace
I love these kinds of details in photos.
January 31st, 2021
Milanie
ace
That doesn't look like enough food to feed him - wonderful detail.
January 31st, 2021
