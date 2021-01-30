Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk With It's Catch! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk With It's Catch!

It's sort of hard to see, but the hawk has a bug in it's claw on the right side. Think it was some sort of grasshopper. Whatever it was, it made a quick meal out of it and then off to hunt for another one.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Rick

Anne Pancella ace
I love these kinds of details in photos.
January 31st, 2021  
Milanie ace
That doesn't look like enough food to feed him - wonderful detail.
January 31st, 2021  
