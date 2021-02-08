Sign up
Photo 2059
Zebra Longwing Butterfly!
Surprised to see this one out today. And it even landed and sat still for a bunch of shots.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5981
photos
171
followers
42
following
564% complete
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th February 2021 11:02am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
And we have 36 degree weather
February 9th, 2021
