Zebra Longwing Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 2059

Zebra Longwing Butterfly!

Surprised to see this one out today. And it even landed and sat still for a bunch of shots.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Rick

@rickster549
Jane Pittenger ace
And we have 36 degree weather
February 9th, 2021  
