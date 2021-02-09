Previous
Pilleated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Pilleated Woodpecker!

Saw this guy up there as I pulled into the parking lot of the Garden Club. Took quite a few shots before it finally gave me a decent profile shot.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic capture
February 10th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Really nice shot of him - hard to catch them not pecking with their head down
February 10th, 2021  
