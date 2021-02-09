Sign up
Photo 2060
Pilleated Woodpecker!
Saw this guy up there as I pulled into the parking lot of the Garden Club. Took quite a few shots before it finally gave me a decent profile shot.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8
2
2
Additional Pictures
NIKON D750
8th February 2021 11:27am
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic capture
February 10th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Really nice shot of him - hard to catch them not pecking with their head down
February 10th, 2021
