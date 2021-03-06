Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2085
Squirrel on the Grill!
Saw this guy out on the grill so had to grab the camera and see if it would stay long enough for a couple of shots. And it did. Took it through the sliding glass door to the back porch.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Milanie
ace
Come for an early barbecue? Nice of him to stop by for a quickie.
March 7th, 2021
