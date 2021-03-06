Previous
Squirrel on the Grill! by rickster549
Squirrel on the Grill!

Saw this guy out on the grill so had to grab the camera and see if it would stay long enough for a couple of shots. And it did. Took it through the sliding glass door to the back porch.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Come for an early barbecue? Nice of him to stop by for a quickie.
March 7th, 2021  
