Photo 2086
Sure Wish I Had One of These!
Not sure of the model, but sure would like to have one. This one looked to be in really good shape. Wish I had been around when they cranked it up, but just didn't get back in time and it was gone.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th March 2021 3:19pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
misc-rick365
