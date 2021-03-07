Previous
Next
Sure Wish I Had One of These! by rickster549
Photo 2086

Sure Wish I Had One of These!

Not sure of the model, but sure would like to have one. This one looked to be in really good shape. Wish I had been around when they cranked it up, but just didn't get back in time and it was gone.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
571% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise