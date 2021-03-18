Sign up
Photo 2097
Mr Cardinal Sounding Off!
This guy was singing up a storm and wasn't paying too much attention to things around it. Glad for that.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th March 2021 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
*lynn
ace
regal looking
March 19th, 2021
