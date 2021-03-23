Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2102
Our Normal Squirrel Trying Not to be Seen!
Think this guy thought if it didn't move, I would notice it. But it sat there for a couple of shots and then took off. Love the way they curl those tails up like that.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
2
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd March 2021 11:35am
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Milanie
ace
He even had some leftover tail - looks real good against that green
March 24th, 2021
Barb
ace
Nice, sharp capture! they do appear as if they think they are invisible at times. LOL
March 24th, 2021
