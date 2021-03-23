Previous
Next
Our Normal Squirrel Trying Not to be Seen! by rickster549
Photo 2102

Our Normal Squirrel Trying Not to be Seen!

Think this guy thought if it didn't move, I would notice it. But it sat there for a couple of shots and then took off. Love the way they curl those tails up like that.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
575% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
He even had some leftover tail - looks real good against that green
March 24th, 2021  
Barb ace
Nice, sharp capture! they do appear as if they think they are invisible at times. LOL
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise