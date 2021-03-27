Sign up
Photo 2106
Barred Owl Dad!
Actually spotted dad first out through the trees. He just kept quiet out there and didn't have a whole lot to say.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6122
photos
183
followers
42
following
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
watch for the silent ones lol.....Great capture, so nice you got the whole family.
March 28th, 2021
Milanie
ace
That is so neat to get a shot of each of them on the same day - wow!
March 28th, 2021
