Photo 2107
The Dragonfly has Landed!
Starting to get a few of the dragonfly's to land. Just got to get a better background, now. :-)
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6125
photos
183
followers
42
following
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2105
1859
2156
2106
1860
2157
2107
1861
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th March 2021 10:47am
Tags
misc-rick365
PhotoCrazy
ace
Love dragonflies!!
March 29th, 2021
Milanie
ace
He almost blends in, doesn't he! Well focused
March 29th, 2021
