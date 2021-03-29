Previous
Mr Squirrel Found a Snack! by rickster549
Mr Squirrel Found a Snack!

This guy saw me and run up the side of the tree and then jumped over to that small limb. Then he began to munch out on that acorn. Or that's what it looks like. He was interested in eating, so I didn't matter.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Elizabeth
Cute!
March 30th, 2021  
Milanie
Squirrels are worse than my granddaughter - just give them some food and nothing else bothers them!
March 30th, 2021  
