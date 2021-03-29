Sign up
Photo 2108
Mr Squirrel Found a Snack!
This guy saw me and run up the side of the tree and then jumped over to that small limb. Then he began to munch out on that acorn. Or that's what it looks like. He was interested in eating, so I didn't matter.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6128
photos
183
followers
42
following
577% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th March 2021 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Elizabeth
ace
Cute!
March 30th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Squirrels are worse than my granddaughter - just give them some food and nothing else bothers them!
March 30th, 2021
