Photo 2181
Lizard Hiding in the Fungi!
Didn't see the lizard when I was taking the shot, but did notice it once I put it up on the computer. This log was covered with the fungi, and seemed like it just popped out overnight.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th June 2021 11:31am
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You got a good eye, its well hidden
June 11th, 2021
