Lizard Hiding in the Fungi! by rickster549
Lizard Hiding in the Fungi!

Didn't see the lizard when I was taking the shot, but did notice it once I put it up on the computer. This log was covered with the fungi, and seemed like it just popped out overnight.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg
You got a good eye, its well hidden
June 11th, 2021  
