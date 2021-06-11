Previous
Next
Mr Cardinal Keeping an Eye on the Mrs.! by rickster549
Photo 2182

Mr Cardinal Keeping an Eye on the Mrs.!

Mr Cardinal was watching the Lady Cardinal, so wasn't paying too much attention to me, which was a good thing.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
597% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise