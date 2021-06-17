Sign up
Photo 2188
Finally Found One of the Noisy Cicada's!
Finally found one of the cicada's laying out on one of the limbs. Wasn't real close, but I was able to zoom in and get a pretty good shot.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th June 2021 10:59am
Tags
misc-rick365
