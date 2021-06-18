Sign up
Photo 2189
Glad I wasn't Standing Under this Guy!
Went to the beach today and saw a few of the Pelicans flying over and got a few shots. Didn't notice until I put it on the computer, that "nature called" on this one and wal-lah, an empty bladder. :-)
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6371
photos
192
followers
44
following
599% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th June 2021 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Super catch!
June 19th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oh my , what a timing.
June 19th, 2021
