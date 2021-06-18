Previous
Glad I wasn't Standing Under this Guy! by rickster549
Photo 2189

Glad I wasn't Standing Under this Guy!

Went to the beach today and saw a few of the Pelicans flying over and got a few shots. Didn't notice until I put it on the computer, that "nature called" on this one and wal-lah, an empty bladder. :-)
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Rick

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Super catch!
June 19th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh my , what a timing.
June 19th, 2021  
