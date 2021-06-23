Previous
Osprey Floating By! by rickster549
Photo 2194

Osprey Floating By!

Had a little wind today and the Osprey was sort of floating by overhead, riding the wind currents.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Rick

amyK ace
Super capture of that wing spread
June 24th, 2021  
