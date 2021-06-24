Sign up
Photo 2195
The Osprey Watching for a Bite to Eat!
This guy was busy watching for something down in the water below. Waited for a good while, but it never saw anything, or maybe it was already full.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th June 2021 10:25am
Tags
birds-rick365
