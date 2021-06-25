Previous
Robber Fly With It's Prey! by rickster549
Photo 2196

Robber Fly With It's Prey!

Found several of these guys today, but this one had actually just captured it's lunch and was hanging on very tight.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
super shot, really nice macro.
June 26th, 2021  
