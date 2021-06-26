Previous
Another View of the Robber Fly! by rickster549
Another View of the Robber Fly!

Tried a close-up of the Robber Fly head on. Such a strange looking critter.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
What an awesome close-up - that's one weird looking insect, isn't it!
June 27th, 2021  
Bill ace
Very nice macro. What a cool looking insect.
June 27th, 2021  
