The Barred Owl Was Very Inquisitive! by rickster549
Photo 2199

The Barred Owl Was Very Inquisitive!

When I first saw it, it's head was turned completely around. Had to make a few sounds to get it to turn around towards me.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Esther Rosenberg ace
It worked, he is looking directly at you! beautiful!
June 29th, 2021  
