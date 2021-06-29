Previous
Finally Got One of the Monarch Butterfly's! by rickster549
Finally Got One of the Monarch Butterfly's!

Had to chase a few of these around today, but finally got one to sit down for a few seconds. Just couldn't get them with the wings spread.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
But we can see its beautiful body this way, tho! Lovely image
June 30th, 2021  
amyK ace
Wonderful capture; beautifully focused
June 30th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 30th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic capture, they are so pretty.
June 30th, 2021  
