Photo 2201
Red Shouldered Hawk on the Back Fence!
Saw this one fly up on the fence and it did sit there just long enough to get a couple of shots, after running for the camera. Then it saw something on the ground and it was off.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6407
photos
190
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th June 2021 5:22pm
Tags
birds-rick365
