Red Shouldered Hawk on the Back Fence! by rickster549
Photo 2201

Red Shouldered Hawk on the Back Fence!

Saw this one fly up on the fence and it did sit there just long enough to get a couple of shots, after running for the camera. Then it saw something on the ground and it was off.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details

