Photo 2210
Little Blue Heron!
While getting shots of the Osprey, happened to glance over at the tree next to the pier and saw this guy sitting up there, so had to get a few shots of it, in-between the Ospreys shots. Again, very cloudy today, so not much of a background.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th July 2021 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They are just so pretty. Great composed shot with a nice white background (lol).
July 10th, 2021
