Little Blue Heron! by rickster549
Little Blue Heron!

While getting shots of the Osprey, happened to glance over at the tree next to the pier and saw this guy sitting up there, so had to get a few shots of it, in-between the Ospreys shots. Again, very cloudy today, so not much of a background.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
They are just so pretty. Great composed shot with a nice white background (lol).
July 10th, 2021  
