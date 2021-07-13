Previous
Tiny Flower! by rickster549
Photo 2214

Tiny Flower!

Not sure what this one was, but it was a very small flower. But using the extension tube, does help to get a little size on it.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
