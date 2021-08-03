Previous
Cicada Hanging On! by rickster549
Cicada Hanging On!

Well, at least the shell is left hanging on. And all of the other cicada's are out making their loud noise all over the park.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
