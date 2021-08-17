Previous
Another Unknown Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 2249

Another Unknown Butterfly!

Although, I think it might be a Spicebush Swallowtail.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
That would be my guess, too - nice close-up shot of it
August 18th, 2021  
