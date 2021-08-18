Sign up
Photo 2250
Monarch Butterfly!
Finally found a few of these around today. At least this one kept the wings fairly still in this position, but just wouldn't open them for the flat shot.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th August 2021 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
He picked a real pretty flower for you - good blurred background. I really prefer this look to the open wings. More concentration on that fascinating head
August 19th, 2021
amyK
ace
Stunning clarity
August 19th, 2021
