Monarch Butterfly! by rickster549
Monarch Butterfly!

Finally found a few of these around today. At least this one kept the wings fairly still in this position, but just wouldn't open them for the flat shot.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Rick

Milanie ace
He picked a real pretty flower for you - good blurred background. I really prefer this look to the open wings. More concentration on that fascinating head
August 19th, 2021  
amyK ace
Stunning clarity
August 19th, 2021  
