Osprey on Attack! by rickster549
Photo 2251

Osprey on Attack!

Saw this guy actually going after a Bald Eagle. The Eagle landed in a tree just out of my sight, but the Osprey kept on swooping down on the eagle in the tree. Not sure if the Eagle had stolen the Osprey's lunch or what the feud was about.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
