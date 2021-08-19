Sign up
Photo 2251
Osprey on Attack!
Saw this guy actually going after a Bald Eagle. The Eagle landed in a tree just out of my sight, but the Osprey kept on swooping down on the eagle in the tree. Not sure if the Eagle had stolen the Osprey's lunch or what the feud was about.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th August 2021 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
