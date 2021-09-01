Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2264
Bad Hair Day for the Barred Owl!
Got out this morning in between the showers for a little bit. Looked like this one stayed out in the rain for a while, as it looked pretty wet on the head feathers. It was doing a lot of grooming, so figured it must have been pretty wet all over.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6596
photos
195
followers
47
following
620% complete
View this month »
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
Latest from all albums
2312
2016
2263
2017
2313
2264
2018
2314
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st September 2021 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
oh my....too cute tho !
September 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close