Bad Hair Day for the Barred Owl! by rickster549
Photo 2264

Bad Hair Day for the Barred Owl!

Got out this morning in between the showers for a little bit. Looked like this one stayed out in the rain for a while, as it looked pretty wet on the head feathers. It was doing a lot of grooming, so figured it must have been pretty wet all over.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
oh my....too cute tho !
September 2nd, 2021  
