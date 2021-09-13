Previous
Barred Owl Keeping an Eye on Me! by rickster549
Photo 2276

Barred Owl Keeping an Eye on Me!

Finally found one of the owls this morning. Just wish it would have been a little more out in the open. Just too many twigs and branches to try to erase or clone out.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Rick

Milanie ace
He was trying his best to camouflage himself - I would love to see a real live owl!
September 14th, 2021  
