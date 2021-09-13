Sign up
Photo 2276
Barred Owl Keeping an Eye on Me!
Finally found one of the owls this morning. Just wish it would have been a little more out in the open. Just too many twigs and branches to try to erase or clone out.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6632
photos
193
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
He was trying his best to camouflage himself - I would love to see a real live owl!
September 14th, 2021
