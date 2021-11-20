Previous
Next
Brown Pelican on Take-off! by rickster549
Photo 2344

Brown Pelican on Take-off!

This one was in take-off mode after just finishing a straight in dive. Not sure if it got anything or not, but it was pretty quick about taking off again to try another dive.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
642% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a great shot - love the lighting and those falling water drops.
November 21st, 2021  
amyK ace
This is awesome
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise