Christmas Photos! by rickster549
Christmas Photos!

The park was full of photographers today and they had a lot of interesting subjects. Think this group was headed to one of the staged scenes, but I did not stick around long enough to see any of the shoot.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Oh my!
November 22nd, 2021  
