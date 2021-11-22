Previous
There's Still a Few of These Guys Around! by rickster549
There's Still a Few of These Guys Around!

Was surprised to see this Zebra Longwing come floating by and then it actually landed. It's a little faded, but for the most part, still in pretty good shape.
22nd November 2021

Rick

@rickster549
