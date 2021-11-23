Sign up
Photo 2347
Barred Owl Watching for Dinner!
Walked around a little bit before sunset and found this guy up there. Think it may be a little fluffed up due to the cooler temps that settled in.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6845
photos
189
followers
52
following
643% complete
View this month »
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
Latest from all albums
2345
2099
2396
2346
2100
2101
2397
2347
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd November 2021 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
