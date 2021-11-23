Previous
Barred Owl Watching for Dinner! by rickster549
Photo 2347

Barred Owl Watching for Dinner!

Walked around a little bit before sunset and found this guy up there. Think it may be a little fluffed up due to the cooler temps that settled in.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Rick

