Photo 2425
Bluebird Posing Very Nicely!
Just happened to see this one sitting up there on the broken limb. Fortunately, it stayed for a couple of shots.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
0
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7079
photos
193
followers
54
following
664% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th February 2022 4:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
