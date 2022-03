Osprey on the Overhead Street Lamp!

Was going to a different location tonight and try for a rising moon. While waiting to locate the moon, saw this guy come flying up to the lamp. It's actually out in the middle of the bridge going over the river. Have seen it up there on numerous occasions, but thought there would be no way to get a shot of it, but as I was on the walkway of the bridge tonight, it flew up, so had to get a shot. Good thing, as I didn't get the moon shot that I thought was going to happen.