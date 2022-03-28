Previous
Mr Cardinal Sounding Off! by rickster549
Photo 2472

Mr Cardinal Sounding Off!

Not sure what all of the noise was about but this guy was surely making a lot of noise.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
He looks great against that blurred yellow background
March 29th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Maybe out singing your Carolina wren LOL
March 29th, 2022  
Joy's Focus
Beautiful!
March 29th, 2022  
