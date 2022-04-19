Previous
Next
Bluejay!! by rickster549
Photo 2494

Bluejay!!

Haven't been seeing many of these guys around, but while out today, saw a pair of these flying around and just happened to get somewhat close to one of them.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nice lighting on him.
April 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I will send a few your way, we got too many here around LOL
April 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise