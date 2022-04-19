Sign up
Photo 2494
Bluejay!!
Haven't been seeing many of these guys around, but while out today, saw a pair of these flying around and just happened to get somewhat close to one of them.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th April 2022 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Nice lighting on him.
April 20th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I will send a few your way, we got too many here around LOL
April 20th, 2022
