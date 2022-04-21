Sign up
Photo 2496
My First Monarch Butterfly of the Season!
Just happened to see this one, so got the shot from where I stood. And as soon as I tried to get a clearer view, it flew off and away it went.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
7292
photos
190
followers
53
following
683% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st April 2022 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
Now the fun begins - trying to catch one that will stay still - very nice focusing
April 22nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Yay, so pretty to see them! Great shot.
April 22nd, 2022
