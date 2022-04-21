Previous
My First Monarch Butterfly of the Season! by rickster549
My First Monarch Butterfly of the Season!

Just happened to see this one, so got the shot from where I stood. And as soon as I tried to get a clearer view, it flew off and away it went.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Now the fun begins - trying to catch one that will stay still - very nice focusing
April 22nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Yay, so pretty to see them! Great shot.
April 22nd, 2022  
