Mom Seemed to be Ignoring the Little Ones! by rickster549
Photo 2498

Mom Seemed to be Ignoring the Little Ones!

The babies looked like they were practicing on each other on the technique to get the food out of moms mouth. Mom, sure didn't seem to interested in their antics.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Awesome photo
April 24th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Oh my, what super timing to catch this!
April 24th, 2022  
