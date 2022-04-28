Previous
Next
Red Shouldered Hawk Searching the Grounds! by rickster549
Photo 2503

Red Shouldered Hawk Searching the Grounds!

It was also keeping a close eye on something that was above it. Not sure what that was. Waited for it to fly, but it just kept sitting there, so finally had to leave.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
685% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful capture
April 29th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the lighting and your dof
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise