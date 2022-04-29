Sign up
Photo 2504
Incoming!!!!
This one had just left the main nest, so thought it might be taking a break. I think the mum, may be sitting on some babies, as she pretty much stays there. Pretty sure this is dad, out searching for a bite to eat and food for mum.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th April 2022 11:53am
Tags
birds-rick365
