Previous
Next
Incoming!!!! by rickster549
Photo 2504

Incoming!!!!

This one had just left the main nest, so thought it might be taking a break. I think the mum, may be sitting on some babies, as she pretty much stays there. Pretty sure this is dad, out searching for a bite to eat and food for mum.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
686% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise