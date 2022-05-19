Sign up
Photo 2524
Little Blue Heron!
This guy was almost too close to even get in the frame. But at least it stopped for just a second.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
4
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7376
photos
188
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th May 2022 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Taffy
ace
So cute!
May 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
He was headed right for you!
May 20th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Pretty!
May 20th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
He’s really cute
May 20th, 2022
