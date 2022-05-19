Previous
Little Blue Heron! by rickster549
Little Blue Heron!

This guy was almost too close to even get in the frame. But at least it stopped for just a second.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Taffy ace
So cute!
May 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
He was headed right for you!
May 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Pretty!
May 20th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
He’s really cute
May 20th, 2022  
