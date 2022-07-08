Sign up
Photo 2574
The Hawk Was Back on the Chimney Today!
Heard the loud screeching outside again today, so had to grab the camera and run out. Found the Red Shouldered Hawk up there. Tried to get a much fuller view of it, but it had had enough and flew off.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7526
photos
186
followers
54
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th July 2022 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Terrific against that bokeh
July 9th, 2022
