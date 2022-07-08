Previous
The Hawk Was Back on the Chimney Today! by rickster549
The Hawk Was Back on the Chimney Today!

Heard the loud screeching outside again today, so had to grab the camera and run out. Found the Red Shouldered Hawk up there. Tried to get a much fuller view of it, but it had had enough and flew off.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie ace
Terrific against that bokeh
July 9th, 2022  
