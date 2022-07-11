Sign up
Photo 2577
Close Up of a Canna Lilies After Flowering!
The flowers had dropped off and this is what's left for a while. Just thought it was interesting, the way it's made up.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers-rick365
Milanie
ace
Super close-up
July 12th, 2022
