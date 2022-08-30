Previous
Lightning on the Other Side of the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 2610

Lightning on the Other Side of the Pier!

While sunset was somewhat going on, on the other side of the pier, this was happening on the north side. Just wish there had been more streaks. Best on black.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
That's some cloud and lightning display you can see from your side.
August 31st, 2022  
