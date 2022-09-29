Previous
Next
Mr Cardinal, Giving Me the Eye! by rickster549
Photo 2640

Mr Cardinal, Giving Me the Eye!

Just happened to catch this guy sitting up there looking around. Just wish I could have gotten his whole body in the view.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
723% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
I like how he is framed by the foliage; great focus on the cardinal
September 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise