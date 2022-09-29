Sign up
Photo 2640
Mr Cardinal, Giving Me the Eye!
Just happened to catch this guy sitting up there looking around. Just wish I could have gotten his whole body in the view.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
1
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7725
photos
190
followers
53
following
723% complete
View this month »
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
Latest from all albums
2689
2638
2393
2690
2639
2691
2640
2394
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th September 2022 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
I like how he is framed by the foliage; great focus on the cardinal
September 30th, 2022
