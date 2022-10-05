Previous
Next
I Think It May Have Been Giving Me the Finger! by rickster549
Photo 2646

I Think It May Have Been Giving Me the Finger!

Guess he didn't like me down below pointing that big camera at him. Sort of looks like he was giving me the finger with that claw of his.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
724% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Now that looks to be a possibility! Neat owl shot.
October 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise