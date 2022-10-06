Previous
Just Can't Resist a Bright Moon! by rickster549
Photo 2647

Just Can't Resist a Bright Moon!

After I got home from sunset, saw the moon shining ever so bright, so had to get another shot of it. I'll try to hold off until the full moon, and then you might see one more. :-) Best on black if you have the time.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Was thinking the same thing - but mine don't come out as well as yours!
October 7th, 2022  
