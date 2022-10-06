Sign up
Photo 2647
Just Can't Resist a Bright Moon!
After I got home from sunset, saw the moon shining ever so bright, so had to get another shot of it. I'll try to hold off until the full moon, and then you might see one more. :-) Best on black if you have the time.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
7746
photos
188
followers
53
following
725% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th October 2022 8:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Was thinking the same thing - but mine don't come out as well as yours!
October 7th, 2022
