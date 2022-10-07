Sign up
Photo 2648
Pileated Woodpecker!
This guy was going after the bugs in that old rotten tree. Not sure if he was getting anything or not, but it was sure doing a lot of pecking.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
0
0
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
