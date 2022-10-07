Previous
Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 2648

Pileated Woodpecker!

This guy was going after the bugs in that old rotten tree. Not sure if he was getting anything or not, but it was sure doing a lot of pecking.
7th October 2022

Rick

@rickster549
