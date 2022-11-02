Sign up
Photo 2674
Lizard Taking a Break!
Was out in the back yard looking for things to use the macro lens on and saw this guy. Couldn't get up close enough for the macro, so had to settle for a normal shot.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7827
photos
186
followers
54
following
732% complete
View this month »
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
Latest from all albums
2723
2426
2724
2673
2427
2725
2674
2428
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd November 2022 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
